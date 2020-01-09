

Recent related videos from verified sources Kristian Doolittle scores 22 points as Oklahoma Basketball beats Texas, 82-72 Kristian Doolittle scores 22 points as Oklahoma Basketball beats Texas, 82-72 for first win in Austin since 2015 Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:22Published on January 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCU FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 41 points, including the game-winning jumper with a half-second left, and Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76 after trailing...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago



