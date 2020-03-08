Global  

Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season.
