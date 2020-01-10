Global  

Zajac, Palmieri Lead Devils To Win Over Rival Rangers

CBS 2 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
This was the final meeting of the season between the Devils and the Rangers, with each team earning two wins.
DeAngelo's first career hatty burns the Devils [Video]DeAngelo's first career hatty burns the Devils

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo scored three times for his first NHL hat trick, and recorded two assists for a five-point game, leading the Rangers to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:22Published

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils, 01/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published


Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri each scored twice and the New Jersey Devils used a big second period to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 Saturday...
Seattle Times

Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival RangersTravis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri each scored twice and the New Jersey Devils used a big second period to beat the New York Rangers 6-4
FOX Sports

canteiro_hugo

HugoCanteiro #SCP Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers https://t.co/F8U28c7Gxn 3 hours ago

johnhancockcbc

John Hancock Travis Zajac, Kyle Palmieri lead New Jersey Devils to win over rival New York Rangers https://t.co/vGfKWRoQtj 5 hours ago

gerardnerr

Gerard Nerren "Zajac, Palmieri Lead Devils to 6-4 Win Over Rival Rangers" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/4I90g7D8o5 7 hours ago

rouutnews

Rouut Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers https://t.co/QFIge76s7F https://t.co/oy3uEJNraF 7 hours ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers https://t.co/URzuEkSlb8 8 hours ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers https://t.co/xOhgNGMPsl 9 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers https://t.co/pdLKvzB5ke 9 hours ago

JerryScaturo

jerry scaturo RT @Sportsnet: Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri each scored twice as the @NJDevils used a big second period to beat the @NYRangers. https://… 11 hours ago

