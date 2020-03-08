Baldwin has career-best 36, Butler rallies over Xavier 72-71

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left Saturday night, rallying Butler to a 72-71 victory over Xavier. The Bulldogs (22-9, 10-8 Big East) let a nine-point lead slip away before Baldwin rescued them, hitting all the big shots down the stretch. He finished 13 […] 👓 View full article

