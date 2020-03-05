Global  

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: On 31st birthday, Harmanpeet Kaur looks to lift prestigious trophy

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her 31st birthday today and the captain is tasked for lifting the Women's T20 World Cup trophy.
ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a new still from his upcoming film '83'. In the picture Ranveer can be seen lifting 1983 World Cup trophy recreating Kapil Dev's life most iconic moment.

The Duchess of Cornwall attended the opening day of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival at the Southbank Centre in London on Friday morning. Camilla launched the hashtag #EveryonesProblem in the..

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's faith helped me make comeback, says Indian spinner Poonam Yadav

A finger fracture had almost left her T20 World Cup participation in doubt, however, India leggie Poonam Yadav says playing at the showpiece was very important
