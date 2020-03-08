Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘Have they committed crime by taking wickets?’: Harbhajan Singh questions Washington Sundar’s selection

‘Have they committed crime by taking wickets?’: Harbhajan Singh questions Washington Sundar’s selection

Indian Express Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Saurabh15536816

🇮🇳सौरभ राठौड़ 🇮🇳 RT @AneesaBaluch: Have mercy on our people, don't kill them in this cruel way! Kill them in a legal way if they committed a crime.- #Pakist… 22 seconds ago

svdk_vish

SVDK @MK_1997som @JohnKen56 Did you even watch the video?? Ignorance is bliss!! 84 percent of unspeakable crime is com… https://t.co/fWzNvEWe6U 21 minutes ago

MK_Church

MKchurch.org.uk RT @PFenglandwales: Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we remember the 3,700 women currently serving a prison sentence, many of whom have b… 29 minutes ago

baba__________

Kwankwason Tuwita🔴 RT @Noble_Hassan: We have seen people justify @dadiyata's abduction simply because they don't share same political inclination. How is it a… 39 minutes ago

KRPrasadIISc

Kavirayani R Prasad @KhanAmanatullah Mr. Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal can you please stop this nonsensical comments from your MLA. Who has… https://t.co/9p5biaV684 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.