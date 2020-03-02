Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool FC star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool FC star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Liverpool FC’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid due to a muscle injury. The goalkeeper sat out the Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon and Klopp has now revealed that the goalkeeper will also not be available for the return leg […]

The post Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool FC star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: Alisson out for Atletico clash

Klopp: Alisson out for Atletico clash 03:23

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory [Video]Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans VAR after Bournemouth took a controversial lead during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury [Video]Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he trusts the Premier League as far as trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while also confirming goalkeeper Alisson will be out for at least a week with a..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old Watford star

Jurgen Klopp should sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to bolster his Liverpool FC midfield, according to BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves. The Reds...
The Sport Review

Klopp explains key things he was looking for in Liverpool FA Cup lineup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained his thinking behind his team for the FA Cup clash with Chelsea The post Klopp explains key things he was looking for...
Team Talk Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.