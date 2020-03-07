Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kyrie Irving 'soured' on Kenny Atkinson, wants Ty Lue as next Nets coach, per report

Kyrie Irving 'soured' on Kenny Atkinson, wants Ty Lue as next Nets coach, per report

CBS Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Atkinson also wasn't particularly eager about coaching Kyrie and Kevin Durant moving forward
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways

Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways 00:26

 The Brooklyn Nets have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Kenny Atkinson's ouster opens desirable job in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kenny Atkinson's dismissal from the Nets creates an intriguing wrinkle. There will be huge interest in coaching a team that has Durant and Irving.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson part ways after four seasons

The Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson agreed to part ways after four seasons. The New York native was 118-190 during his Nets tenure.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.