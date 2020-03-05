Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women’ Day | Why women’s reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Yechury

Women’ Day | Why women’s reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Yechury

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
“For the past one decade, the women’s reservation bill is sitting in the Lok Sabha speaker’s room.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The History of International Women's Day

The History of International Women's Day 01:04

 The History of International Women's Day For more than 100 years, March 8 has been known as a special day for women. This year marks the 108th International Women's Day. It was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. The United Nations made March 8 the official date in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Women Marching Through History [Video]Women Marching Through History

Women have been taking to the streets for hundreds of years in the fight for liberation and equality. From the Women’s March in Versailles in 1789, through the Suffragette and Women’s Liberation..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP [Video]Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

The epidemic of violence against women must prompt the “same level of horror” and swift action as other crises, ministers have been told. Labour’s Jess Phillips read out the names of more than..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's Day: Leading ladies of television share their success mantra

Women's Day: Leading ladies of television share their success mantraThe fact that the entertainment industry is largely male-dominated is well known. However, over the years, several women have not only managed to make a mark in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Independent

International Women's Day: So much more to do

International Women's Day: So much more to do 25 years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive roadmap for women's rights,...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.