Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley

Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley

Daily Star Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at BurnleyTanguy Ndombele was singled out by Jose Mourinho as Tottenham salvaged a draw against Burnley in another disappointing performance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley

Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley 00:55

 Spurs manager Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier will play against Burnley on Saturday after the midfielder climbed over seats to confront a fan after his team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho annoyed by first half display [Video]Mourinho annoyed by first half display

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho explains his decision to make two substitutions at half-time during their 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham boss Mourinho demands more from Tanguy Ndombele

Jose Mourinho delivered a withering critique of Tottenham’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele after a dire first-half showing from his side in the 1-1 draw at...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.londonBBC Sport

‘I cannot keep giving him opportunities’ – Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticises Tanguy Ndombele for poor performances and demands a ‘different level’

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has slammed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for his performance against Burnley and demanded improved performances. The France...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC NewsFootball.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley https://t.co/RjEHIzjzQ4… https://t.co/ElrXcC1VHy 42 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley https://t.co/NG6C6gxcsU https://t.co/Zh4ot5mRGs 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley: https://t.co/puheVVIJYM 3 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley https://t.co/WTcT1jdQCc 3 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley https://t.co/TLEMlCTPlu 3 hours ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley https://t.co/jFQUN5LnZs https://t.co/f9K6tWa9iI 4 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Tanguy Ndombele torn into by Jose Mourinho in scathing rant after Spurs draw at Burnley https://t.co/RjEHIz1Yru… https://t.co/ck3QgFoUwX 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.