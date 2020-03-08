Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship after a wild fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at #UFC248. https://t.co/C… 2 hours ago

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: In the men's fight, it was Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title in a unanimous decision. More 🔽 https://t.co/Ct… 2 hours ago

WOWK #13SportsZone Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya keep title belts at UFC 248 https://t.co/Qquh0SfXd1 2 hours ago

UFC on TSN Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title; Zhang Weili keeps strawweight title in brutal win at #UFC248. MORE:… https://t.co/edRCreg37Y 4 hours ago

K Dubb Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya keep title belts at UFC 248 https://t.co/I8Hf6weHoV #sports #feedly 5 hours ago

Lord Fusitu'a RT @NZStuff: #UFC248 Is this the most brutal women’s fight in UFC? https://t.co/jEii3JV9Nu The before and after pics will shock you. 6 hours ago

Hamish #UFC is a brutal sport. Males division well, is just a hard man fest. Ladies division as well, their number woman i… https://t.co/LOKLpUAM06 6 hours ago