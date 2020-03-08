Global  

Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248
