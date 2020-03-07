Global  

Sport24.co.za | Defending champ Andreescu out of Indian Wells

Sunday, 8 March 2020
World No 4 Bianca Andreescu won't defend her title at Indian Wells, pulling out of next week's BNP Paribas Open with a left knee injury.
Andreescu drops out of Indian Wells, won’t defend title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering...
Tennis: Defender Andreescu will miss Indian Wells due to knee injury

World number four Bianca Andreescu will not defend her Indian Wells title due to a lingering knee injury, the Canadian said on Saturday.
