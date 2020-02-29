Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to beat Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils will host the League Cup winners at Old Trafford looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories over their bitter rivals. Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at The Etihad back in December […] The post Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jersey City Man Accused Of Threatening Kosher Deli Property Manager A Jersey City man is under arrest, accused of making terroristic threats to the property manager of a kosher deli that was the scene of a deadly shootout back in December. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33Published 3 days ago Oklahoma City Police Seek to Locate Man Accused of Causing $3K Worth of Damage at Convenience store Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who vandalized a convenience store, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, all because of a language barrier with the store clerk. Credit: KFOR Duration: 02:08Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC Dimitar Berbatov is backing Watford to end Liverpool FC’s winning run with a narrow victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. The Reds equalled Manchester...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC Bournemouth will complete the league double over unpredictable Chelsea FC for the first time in their history, according to Dimitar Berbatov. Eddie Howe’s men...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this