T20 WC Final Live: India women eye maiden title

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India to get live score updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final match between India Women and Australia Women
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

India eye maiden T20 WC title against Australia

The Indian women's team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual...
IndiaTimes

Women's T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma wish India for final clash against Australia

India will look to lift their maiden title at the Women's T20 World Cup when they take on defending champion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. 
Zee News Also reported by •BBC SportThe Age

maryamgurney

Maryam Gurney Live: Australia to bat first in historic Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG https://t.co/npWho3jg0t https://t.co/nDEn1LLEgm 8 minutes ago

KuttySteve1

Kutty Steve RT @cricketcomau: What a performance by Australia! They get 4-184 from their 20 overs. #T20WorldCup SCORECARD: https://t.co/qKCShRSj4s… 36 minutes ago

cvigilance

IRON MAN Women&#8217;s T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia win fifth title, beat India by 85 runs… https://t.co/ukog9pDWZ5 1 hour ago

punyabhuvan

Lokesh Kumar RT @PCMohanMP: Best Wishes to Indian Women Cricket team in the finals of #T20WorldCup ! #INDvAUS https://t.co/bE2nJNJ0oq 1 hour ago

SupnerPiyush

piyush supner RT @cricbuzz: Dominant Australia beat India by 85 runs at MCG - clinch their fifth Women's #T20WorldCup title 5 Men's ODI World Cups 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆… 2 hours ago

MRGUMEDE16

MR GUMEDE RT @StephenMcDonell: On International Women's Day - in front of 86,174 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - the Aussie's win the wo… 2 hours ago

mirja_hani

Mirja Hani RT @AusWomenCricket: THE DREAM BECOMES A REALITY! Scorecard: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #CmonAussie https://t.co/2mCKdJeH8x 2 hours ago

mirja_hani

Mirja Hani RT @AusWomenCricket: MIDGE!!! Back-to-back sixes for @ahealy77 and the crowd goes WILD! LIVE: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #INDvAUS https://t.… 2 hours ago

