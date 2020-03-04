Manchester United v Manchester City quiz: Players to score three or more Manchester derby goals

Global  

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Manchester City make the short journey to rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Can you name the 14 players to have scored three or more goals in the Manchester derby since the Premier League began?
 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's derby match against Manchester City.

Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder a doubt for Manchester derby

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for Sunday's derby with Manchester United with a back injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola urges City to embrace ‘special’ Manchester derby to build momentum

Pep Guardiola sees this weekend’s Manchester derby as crucial to maintaining his City side’s momentum.
Belfast Telegraph


