Scotland v France Six Nations kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Phil @WilliamHill #YourOdds , scotland vs France 6 nations. Scotland to score first match points with a penalty kick . France to win by 5 16 minutes ago

The Woodman Inn Big day of Sport at the Woody Today Six Nations! Big Screen! Scotland vs France Kick Off 3pm 🏈 Chelsea v Everton Ki… https://t.co/48dZPSiHvK 58 minutes ago

kuncung kuno Scotland v France, Six Nations 2020: What time is kick-off tomorrow, what TV channel is it on and what is our predi… https://t.co/G0qEwkPpoc 20 hours ago

Ioan Jones RT @TrimsaranRugby: Come and join us Saturday and Sunday for the 6 nations matches. The big one Saturday England vs Wales! Kick off at 4.45… 3 days ago

The Sun-Rugby Union Scotland vs France rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream free and team news for Six Nations clash https://t.co/f0Dze9bo3B 3 days ago

Trimsaran Rugby Come and join us Saturday and Sunday for the 6 nations matches. The big one Saturday England vs Wales! Kick off at… https://t.co/59gdMXtEo1 3 days ago