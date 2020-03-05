Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Scotland v France Six Nations kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Scotland v France Six Nations kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Wales Online Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Scotland v France Six Nations kick-off time, TV channel and team newsGregor Townsend's men host Les Bleus at Murrayfield in round four of the Six Nations
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash 00:59

 England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup [Video]Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England U20s v Wales U20s Live: Six Nations kick-off time, team news and all the build-up

England U20s v Wales U20s Live: Six Nations kick-off time, team news and all the build-upThe Welsh young guns will be looking to carry on the good work from their victory over world champions France
Wales Online

Six Nation clash postponed after Scottish women's player contracts coronavirus

Six Nation clash postponed after Scottish women's player contracts coronavirusScotland Women's Six Nations clash with France in Glasgow has been cancelled after a Scottish player contracted the coronavirus
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportBBC NewsReuters India

Tweets about this

philsmith887

Phil @WilliamHill #YourOdds , scotland vs France 6 nations. Scotland to score first match points with a penalty kick . France to win by 5 16 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Scotland v France Six Nations kick-off time, TV channel and team news: https://t.co/4q1Hvcowau #sixnations #SixNations 36 minutes ago

woodmanparkend

The Woodman Inn Big day of Sport at the Woody Today Six Nations! Big Screen! Scotland vs France Kick Off 3pm 🏈 Chelsea v Everton Ki… https://t.co/48dZPSiHvK 58 minutes ago

KuncungKuno

kuncung kuno Scotland v France, Six Nations 2020: What time is kick-off tomorrow, what TV channel is it on and what is our predi… https://t.co/G0qEwkPpoc 20 hours ago

yogibach

Ioan Jones RT @TrimsaranRugby: Come and join us Saturday and Sunday for the 6 nations matches. The big one Saturday England vs Wales! Kick off at 4.45… 3 days ago

SunRugbyUnion

The Sun-Rugby Union Scotland vs France rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream free and team news for Six Nations clash https://t.co/f0Dze9bo3B 3 days ago

TrimsaranRugby

Trimsaran Rugby Come and join us Saturday and Sunday for the 6 nations matches. The big one Saturday England vs Wales! Kick off at… https://t.co/59gdMXtEo1 3 days ago

DJNPhysios

DJN Physios Who is excited for the @England match this Saturday? https://t.co/YPDNKKgge6 #sixnationsrugby https://t.co/EaRef7qtsC 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.