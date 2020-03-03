Global  

Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC for 23-year-old Turkish goalkeeper – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are hoping to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to a report in Turkey. Turkish website Fotospor, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues are interested in the Trabzonspor goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of the season. The same article states […]

The post Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC for 23-year-old Turkish goalkeeper – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
