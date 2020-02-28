Global  

Tony Cascarino suggests ‘terrific’ Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire can help Manchester United return to past glories

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire are ‘terrific’ players that will be important for Manchester United for years to come, suggests Tony Cascarino. Both are new players for the Red Devils, with Fernandes arriving in January while Maguire signed last summer. United have noticeably improved since Portuguese midfielder Fernandes joined, having not lost in their last […]
Man Utd urged to go on £260m Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho spree

Man Utd urged to go on £260m Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho spreeManchester United are already notorious big spenders after signing Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told to get more transfers...
Daily Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how Bruno Fernandes has affected Manchester United teammates since signing from Sporting Lisbon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thrilled with Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United. The Portugal midfielder has scored three goals and registered two assists...
talkSPORT

