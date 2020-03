Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang put on a battle for the ages in the UFC 248 co-main event. The fight went the distance but was a super, super tight affair. Two judges scored the bout 48-47 in favour of Zhang, while the third saw it 48-47 Jedrzejczyk. Both women really slugged it out and gave […] 👓 View full article