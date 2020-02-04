Bristol Bears v Harlequins LIVE: All the build-up to the big Gallagher Premiership game

You spent all weekend preparing delicious food for friends and family to serve on your Sunday Big Game viewing party, but now what do you do with all the leftovers? Chef from the PBS Television series..

What to Do with Your Big Game Day Leftovers You spent all weekend preparing delicious food for friends and family, to serve at your Sunday Big Game viewing party, but now what to do with all the leftovers? Chef Pati Jinich, from the PBS.. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 02:00Published on February 4, 2020