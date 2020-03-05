Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title

IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Brief Scores: Australia 184/4 (Beth Mooney 78*, Alyssa Healy 75, Deepti Sharma 2-38) defeat India 99/10 (Deepti Sharma 33, Veda Krishnamurthy 19, Megan Schutt 4-18) by runs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:23Published

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News [Video]ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia crush India to lift fifth Women's T20 World Cup

Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as a ruthless Australia crushed India by 85 runs to win a record-extending fifth...
Reuters India Also reported by •Zee NewsSeattle TimesFOX SportsDNASBS

Women's T20 WC: India lose by 85 runs as Australia breeze to fifth title

Defending champions Australia breezed to their record fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, outclassing India by 85 runs in the summit clash at the MCG on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe AgeBBC Sport

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.