Carlos Tevez kisses Diego Maradona for good luck, scores title-winning goal for Boca Juniors

Sunday, 8 March 2020
36-year-old Carlos Tevez was Boca Juniors’ hero on Saturday night as they won the Argentinian Primera Division for the 34th time. The former Manchester United and Manchester City man started his career with Boca and has returned to see out the final days of his career as an icon at his boyhood club. Boca entered […]
Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer

A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch...
Reuters


