Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India

Women's T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Watch highlights as a superb display by openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney set Australia on their way to their fifth Women's T20 World Cup win at the MCG.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:23Published

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team [Video]World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's Twenty20 World Cup final LIVE: Australia v India at the MCG

India beat Australia to open the tournament. Can Australia get revenge this time to win the World Cup? And will they do it in front of a world record crowd?
Sydney Morning Herald

Women's WT20 final | Megan Schutt: I just hate playing India

Ahead of the much-anticipated final against India on Sunday in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, Australia's Megan Schutt has a clear plea to skipper Meg...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KianJarvis

Kian Jarvis Women's T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India https://t.co/JNYhcwbJ12 35 minutes ago

Mayankj75067706

Mayank jain India Women vs Australia Women Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia beat India by 85 runs to win fift… https://t.co/GCyYh4mIbY 52 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Women’s T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India) has been publis… https://t.co/Ruo0diSv4D 2 hours ago

theabsports

AB Sports Women's T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India… https://t.co/HRQVEQ0vT4 2 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Women’s T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney star as Australia thrash India) has been publis… https://t.co/QIV9GQfRTw 2 hours ago

Pankaj62969306

Pankaj 50 lakh vs 7 crore: Women's T20 World Cup final in Australia highlights India's gender pay gap - Sports News https://t.co/Dg6hSmZvg5 2 hours ago

Gopalghoti1

Gopal [email protected] RT @ShrimantSakal: Hard Luck Girls... India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia Beat India To Win Record-E… 2 hours ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Women&#8217;s T20 World Cup final highlights: Alyssa Healy &#038; Beth Mooney star as… https://t.co/NnMa8Ar6EI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.