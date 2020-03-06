Global  

There Will Be a Massive Reaction From Manchester City Next Season If Liverpool Win the Premier League – Raheem Sterling (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling, who joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015, believes his team will produce a ‘massive’ reaction if Liverpool win the Premier League this season. 🗣"Our boys will be very hurt if they pick up the league, there will be a massive reaction" Raheem Sterling on Liverpool winning the league pic.twitter.com/GGLLyMjfxs — Football Daily […]

