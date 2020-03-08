Global  

Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent scores late winner

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Ryan Kent's deflected late winner gets Rangers back to winning ways despite a nervy and error-strewn Scottish Premiership display at Ross County.
