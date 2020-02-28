Big E wanted to be a “wrestling mailman”: A Future WWE: The FCW Story (WWE Network Exclusive)

Drita D'Avanzo Of “Mob Wives” Is The Inspiration Behind Leah Van Dale’s WWE Persona, Carmella E!'s "Total Divas" and WWE superstar Leah Van Dale explains the research that went into creating her wrestling persona.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:10Published 5 days ago