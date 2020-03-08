'Crazy' Saudi oil price cuts to reignite all-out market share war with Russia
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Asian oil traders are bracing for another round of hefty price falls on Monday in key benchmarks Brent and Dubai after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed prices, reigniting a market share battle among key producers. A trader with a North Asian refiner said the "crazy" price cuts could lead Brent to test $40 a barrel soon.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..
