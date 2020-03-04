Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC 248: Israel Adesanya admits frustration led to early mistake against Yoel Romero in title defence

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya admits frustration led to early mistake against Yoel Romero in title defence

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
UFC 248: Israel Adesanya admits frustration led to early mistake against Yoel Romero in title defenceIsrael Adesanya admits he made a mistake in his title defence against Yoel Romero, one that could have cost him. Romero caught Adesanya with a strong left hand to the eye in the first round of their headline bout at UFC 248 in Las...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: UFC - Israel Adesanya Retains Title After Victory Over Romero

[Premium Times] Nigeria-born fighter, Israel Adesanya, has successfully defended his UFC middleweight title after he secured a unanimous decision win over Yoel...
allAfrica.com

Yoel Romero's title shot at UFC 248 reflects changing standards in UFC championship matchmaking

Romero's fight with Israel Adesanya is one of three high-profile situations that have some questioning the UFC's direction
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.