Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC fans debate brutal ‘knee to the b***hole’ technique in Neil Magny’s Li Jingling win

UFC fans debate brutal ‘knee to the b***hole’ technique in Neil Magny’s Li Jingling win

Daily Star Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
UFC fans debate brutal ‘knee to the b***hole’ technique in Neil Magny’s Li Jingling winNeil Magny dominated his welterweight bout against Li Jingling at UFC 248 but fans were quick to point out one of his more ‘interesting’ pieces of offence
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport UFC fans debate brutal ‘knee to the b***hole’ technique in Neil Magny’s Li Jingling win #UFC248… https://t.co/lA78rpnCfs 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.