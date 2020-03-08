Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ethiopia’s Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Kenya's Margaret Muriuki win Los Angeles Marathon - National Basketball Association N… https://t.co/PTkkbYLOtD 19 minutes ago

Lakers_newsnow

Los Angeles Sports News Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Kenya's Margaret Muriuki win Los Angeles Marathon - National Basketball Association N… https://t.co/adJVolzjMM 19 minutes ago

annasma310

Annas M.A RT @latimes: Breaking: Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the 35th edition of the L.A. Marathon. https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times Breaking: Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the 35th edition of the L.A. Marathon. https://t.co/QF0SSJ09v5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.