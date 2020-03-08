Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon



Recent related news from verified sources Ethiopia’s Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago Also reported by • ESPN

You Might Like

Tweets about this NBA News Now Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Kenya's Margaret Muriuki win Los Angeles Marathon - National Basketball Association N… https://t.co/PTkkbYLOtD 19 minutes ago Los Angeles Sports News Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Kenya's Margaret Muriuki win Los Angeles Marathon - National Basketball Association N… https://t.co/adJVolzjMM 19 minutes ago Annas M.A RT @latimes: Breaking: Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the 35th edition of the L.A. Marathon. https://t.co/… 1 hour ago Los Angeles Times Breaking: Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the 35th edition of the L.A. Marathon. https://t.co/QF0SSJ09v5 4 hours ago