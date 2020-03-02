Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tom Brady sends message about all the free agency rumors: 'Nobody knows anything'

Tom Brady sends message about all the free agency rumors: 'Nobody knows anything'

CBS Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Nobody knows where Brady will play in 2020 -- including maybe himself, as Charlie Weis revealed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Drew Brees On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'It's A Personal Decision'

Drew Brees On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'It's A Personal Decision' 01:54

 Veteran quarterback Drew Brees was in Boston on Thursday for a charitable event, and talked with WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni about Tom Brady's upcoming free agency. While he said that Brady is the face of the Patriots and always will be, he didn't want to say if Brady would be back in New England or sign...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: Sports Attorney Jack Mula On Tom Brady's Free Agency [Video]Sports Final: Sports Attorney Jack Mula On Tom Brady's Free Agency

Sports attorney Jack Mula, who signed Tom Brady to his first NFL contract, joined Steve Burton on Sports Final to break down everything about Brady's upcoming free agency.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:52Published

Sports Final: Mike Reiss On Tom Brady Rumors, Potential Replacement In New England [Video]Sports Final: Mike Reiss On Tom Brady Rumors, Potential Replacement In New England

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss joins Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss the latest rumors surrounding Tom Brady, and whether Bill Belichick wants the future Hall of Famer back. Reiss discusses..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clay Travis: Titans are ‘by far’ the best spot for Tom Brady if he leaves Patriots

Clay Travis: Titans are ‘by far’ the best spot for Tom Brady if he leaves PatriotsTom Brady is rumored to want to test the free agency market and Clay Travis believes his hometown Tennessee Titans are the best landing spot for Brady if he were...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady sends message: “Nobody knows anything”


Pro Football Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jaron_rice1

J Rice💎 RT @ProFootballTalk: Tom Brady sends important message about his free agency: “Nobody knows anything” https://t.co/Zge0mVJLX5 7 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Tom Brady sends message about all the free agency rumors: 'Nobody knows anything' https://t.co/lk68fp3z7e 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.