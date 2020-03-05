Global  

Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan: Hosts go top in stadium empty because of coronavirus

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Juventus beat Inter Milan to go top of the Serie A table in a surreal match behind closed doors because of coronavirus.
News video: Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus 01:02

 Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed until March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. There have been more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus,...

Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:46Published

Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium [Video]Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium

Juventus down rivals Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium due to coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published


Match Wrap: Juventus win Derby d'Italia in empty stadium

Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 in an empty stadium after the Italian Government decided all sporting events were to be played without spectators due to the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Juve beat Inter in empty ground to go top of Serie A

Juventus beat Inter Milan to go top of the Serie A table in a surreal match behind closed doors because of coronavirus.
BBC News

