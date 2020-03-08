Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > LeBron & Co. snap Clippers’ streak at 6 with 112-103 victory

LeBron & Co. snap Clippers’ streak at 6 with 112-103 victory

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant’s six-game winning streak. Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory

LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victoryLeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

MyClippers

MyClippers LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory https://t.co/1xTvn2EF5T 5 seconds ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the @Lakers beat the @LAClippers, snapping their Staples Center co… 5 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone LeBron & Co. snap Clippers’ streak at 6 with 112-103 victory https://t.co/zYoWhAK0CY 6 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the @Lakers beat the @LAClippers, snapping their Staples… https://t.co/tHGh6pjXvo 7 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now LeBron, Lakers Snap Clippers' Streak At 6 With 112-103 Victory - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/Cp5fD6UhuR 9 minutes ago

Lakers_newsnow

Los Angeles Sports News LeBron, Lakers Snap Clippers' Streak At 6 With 112-103 Victory - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/o77yQ5eCu2 9 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/23mwTNZ4pG 9 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory https://t.co/DvVI1EjxYY #sports #feedly 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.