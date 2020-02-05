Global  

Golf: Britain's Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Englishman Tyrrell Hatton secured a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.
Arnold Palmer Stamp Unveiled

Arnold Palmer Stamp Unveiled

 Prior to the beginning of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the USPS unveiled his commemorative stamp.

