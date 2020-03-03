Global  

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 resultsGet full results for the 2020 Elimination Chamber event, including an Elimination Chamber Match to determine Becky Lynch’s challenger at WrestleMania.
News video: Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams

Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams 01:18

 Liv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania. Katie Johnston reports.

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PTRaw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Natalya join a special live WWE Now, hosted by Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome, ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.
Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN

Shayna Baszler dominates Kairi Sane, wins by submission in first-ever match on RAW

Shayna Baszler dominates Kairi Sane, wins by submission in first-ever match on RAWIn her first WWE match ahead of the Elimination Chamber this weekend, Shayna Baszler looked like a top contender to take on WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch at...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

newpaper24

Newpaper24 WWE Elimination Chamber Results 2020: Live Updates and Predictions – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/YBKpMBySBo https://t.co/yJeGNzoSJW 34 seconds ago

WNSource

WrestlingNewsSource.Com WWE Elimination Chamber Results: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match https://t.co/XBWbHbm1ii #wwe #eliminationchamber #wwechamber #results 52 seconds ago

POSTwrestling

POST Wrestling WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS The Miz & John Morrison win the Elimination Chamber match in 32:54 to retain the S… https://t.co/UlLl2P0kMW 1 minute ago

BOestriecher

Blake Oestriecher A year ago, Kofi Kingston was @WWE's hottest act in route to a WrestleMania world title match. Now? He doesn't have… https://t.co/CAUoRyWLjI 2 minutes ago

dsmenders

Dsmenders 2020 Elimination Chamber Results, Live PPV Updates: Tag Team Chamber Match Winners And More https://t.co/zOlarmdxtY https://t.co/FxgN5qYlcM 2 minutes ago

1AttitudeSports

Attitude Sports WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results - https://t.co/1gYo2HB81U #sports #news #entertainment https://t.co/vBMbHaqJoi 3 minutes ago

wrestleportal

Pro Wrestling Portal WrestlingNewsSource: WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Andrade vs. Carrillo: U.S. Championship Match https://t.co/OpSCOAgxpx 4 minutes ago

sabreenamattow

sabreena mattow RT @ChrisPeepz: We're kinda like a big deal! @WWEUniverse Join The #PeepzNation LIVE right after Elimination Chamber and let us know what y… 5 minutes ago

