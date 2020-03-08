Global  

FINAL LAPS: Joey Logano holds off Kevin Harvick in Overtime to win 2nd race of the season

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
FINAL LAPS: Joey Logano holds off Kevin Harvick in Overtime to win 2nd race of the seasonAfter a late caution, Joey Logano holds off Kevin Harvick in Overtime to win 2nd race of the season at Phoenix Raceway
Logano holds off Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series win in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an...
Seattle Times

Joey Logano edges Kevin Harvick in overtime to score Phoenix win

Joey Logano raced to his second win of the season and the 25th of his Cup Series career Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
USATODAY.com

