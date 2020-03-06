Global  

The Sport Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson is set to return to full training ahead of Liverpool FC’s Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid next week. The Liverpool FC captain has been out injured with a hamstring injury he picked up during the 1-0 defeat by the Spanish side in the first leg of the […]

The post Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Atletico Madrid clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: Alisson out for Atletico clash

Klopp: Alisson out for Atletico clash 03:23

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans VAR after Bournemouth took a controversial lead during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he trusts the Premier League as far as trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while also confirming goalkeeper Alisson will be out for at least a week with a..

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Liverpool FC’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid due to a muscle injury. The...
Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson injury updates given by Liverpool boss Jurgen KloppLiverpool stars Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson both missed the Premier League win over Bournemouth and manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the latest on the...
