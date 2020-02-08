Global  

Rugby: Joe Marler breaks silence on incident with Alun Wyn Jones

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Rugby: Joe Marler breaks silence on incident with Alun Wyn JonesRugbyPass.com England prop Joe Marler has broken his silence on the Alun Wyn Jones incident in typically irreverent fashion on Twitter.Marler, who has a colourful disciplinary history, escaped sanction for the first-half incident...
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Jones wants probe into Marler grab

Jones wants probe into Marler grab 00:40

 Wales Captain Alun Wyn Jones has asked World Rugby to investigate the grab by England prop Joe Marler after their Six Nations clash at TWickenham.

Wayne Pivac: there were lots of big moments [Video]Wayne Pivac: there were lots of big moments

Wales post-match press conference with head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones after 27-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat to France in Cardiff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland [Video]Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Joe Marler: England prop's 'stupidity' over Alun Wyn Jones incident condemned by ex-Wales stars

Scrum V guests Jonathan Davies, Gwyn Jones and Philippa Tuttiett condemn Joe Marler for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals at Twickenham.
BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Wales skipper wants World Rugby to act after Marler penis grab

Alun Wyn Jones said he hopes World Rugby will act after England prop Joe Marler grabbed the Welsh skipper's penis during the Six Nations clash at Twickenham.
News24 Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

