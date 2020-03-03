Global  

WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans loved how nearly 55-year-old Undertaker looked in shock appearance to attack AJ Styles

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Undertaker made his presence felt on the road to WrestleMania at Elimination Chamber. AJ Styles – Undertaker’s longtime rumoured opponent for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida – took on Aleister Black in a no DQ match with his OC stablemates at ringside. As one might expect, Styles and Black put on an absolute clinic […]
