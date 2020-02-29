Oregon wins Pac-12 championship with 89-56 win over Stanford

Jaime K RT @SFGate: No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title https://t.co/6pfZxgrgky https://t.co/Yio4IYJNAS 4 minutes ago SFGate No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title https://t.co/6pfZxgrgky https://t.co/Yio4IYJNAS 15 minutes ago Terri Betz RT @Oregonian: 🏆 CHAMPS 🏆 No. 3 Oregon finishes dominating run through Pac-12, wins conference tournament title with 89-56 rout of Stanfor… 34 minutes ago The Oregonian 🏆 CHAMPS 🏆 No. 3 Oregon finishes dominating run through Pac-12, wins conference tournament title with 89-56 rout o… https://t.co/4EbAZOTEKK 34 minutes ago Pat Sullivan-Lovett RT @NWSportsGuru: #opreps 3A Boys Basketball Championship Oregon Episcopal wins first state title in basketball with a thrilling victory o… 7 hours ago Derek Payne RT @Joshua_Newman: Utah dropped in the NET from 84 to 85 after the Colorado win, but that’s a Quad 1. Utes have a combined 9 wins between… 7 hours ago Daniel D. Morrison RT @ChrisPietsch: The gallery is up! Oregon wins the Pac-12 championship outright with a 80-67 win over Stanford. Check out the pictures he… 9 hours ago Josh Newman Utah dropped in the NET from 84 to 85 after the Colorado win, but that’s a Quad 1. Utes have a combined 9 wins be… https://t.co/6MhWCXEpk7 10 hours ago