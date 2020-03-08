Global  

Coronavirus: Italy locks down 16 million people

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Italy’s government early Sunday took the extraordinary step of locking down much of the country’s north, restricting the movement for about a quarter of the population (16 million) in regions that serve as the country’s economic engine.
News video: Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions 00:36

 More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:51Published

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike [Video]Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country&apos;s north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest updates: Five new cases in India, Italy restricts 16 million people


IndiaTimes

Italy places 15 million people under lockdown until early April amid coronavirus crisis

At least 15 million people in Italy have been put into quarantine until early April in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.
SBS Also reported by •France 24Sydney Morning HeraldSeattlePI.com

