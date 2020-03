Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The first Mumbai Open Senior ITF tennis tournament will be held from March 15 to 20 at the MSLTA courts, Cooperage. Participants can send their entries via I-Pin @www.itftennis.com/ipin or contact Tournament Director, Karan Singh (970269777/875100777). The registration fee is R3,000. Last day to register is March 10.



