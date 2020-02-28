Global  

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of a coronavirus in Southern California.
News video: Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns 02:07

 A total of 56,000-60,000 people will attend Colorado Crossroads before it's over.

Coronavirus: Indian Wells tennis tournament called off as outbreak starts to affect US sports

BNP Paribas Open was due to feature Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters but a decision was taken on the eve of the tournament to postpone it
Independent

BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency

Riverside County, California health officials issued a public health emergency proclamation Sunday, and organizers decided to cancel the tennis tournament.
USATODAY.com

