UFC 248: UFC president Dana White admits Israel Adesanya's title defence against Yoel Romero 'sucked'

Criticism of Israel Adesanya's UFC middleweight title fight against Cuban Yoel Romero continues to mount - with the latest blow coming from none other than UFC boss Dana White.Adesanya and Romero have been slammed by fans and experts...



Recent related news from verified sources UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel Romero Yoel Romero has never been stopped in his 13-fight UFC career. Israel Adesanya wants to change that. The Kiwi UFC middleweight champion will face Romero in a...

New Zealand Herald



How to watch UFC 248: The undefeated Israel Adesanya hopes to continue his streak against third-ranked Yoel Romero · *UFC 248 will be streamed exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming service on March 7, with the **early preliminary rounds set for 6:15 p.m. ET, and the...

Business Insider



