UFC 248: UFC president Dana White admits Israel Adesanya's title defence against Yoel Romero 'sucked'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
UFC 248: UFC president Dana White admits Israel Adesanya's title defence against Yoel Romero 'sucked'Criticism of Israel Adesanya's UFC middleweight title fight against Cuban Yoel Romero continues to mount - with the latest blow coming from none other than UFC boss Dana White.Adesanya and Romero have been slammed by fans and experts...
