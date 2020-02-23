

Recent related videos from verified sources Carey Price stands tall for Habs with 30-save shutout Carey Price keeps the Senators off the board with a 30-save shutout, backstopping the Canadiens to a 3-0 victory and racking up his fourth shutout of the season Credit: NHL Duration: 02:23Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Ron Bohning Predators visit the Canadiens following shutout victory https://t.co/jxGHTsqPtc #nhl https://t.co/VA32pXszKy 2 days ago Smooth 🍁 Predators visit the Canadiens following shutout victory https://t.co/M2IliIMw9q 2 days ago Sports News Predators visit the Canadiens following shutout victory https://t.co/VgAPp5UoLy 2 days ago