Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's WT20 | Harmanpreet Kaur: We can't blame Shafali Verma for defeat

Women's WT20 | Harmanpreet Kaur: We can't blame Shafali Verma for defeat

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday backed beleaguered 16-year-old Shafali Verma after her dropped catch of Alyssa Healy cost India dear in the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday. Shafali dropped Healy in the first over when the Australian opener was on nine. Healy went on to smash a 39-ball 75 and, along...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup [Video]

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Women's WT20: Shafali Verma holds the key

Women's WT20: Shafali Verma holds the keyShafali Verma has not only lit up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her explosive batting but the "naughty" teenager has also added immense happiness and...
Mid-Day

Women's WT20 final | Harmanpreet Kaur: Didn't play the cricket expected of us

All eyes were on Shafali Verma, 16, after India's defeat in the T20 World Cup final, and she was understandably distraught, reduced to tears and had to be...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Women's WT20 l Harmanpreet Kaur: Knew we had to win them all: https://t.co/WweW0nwIov 14 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day Women's WT20 Final | #HarmanpreetKaur: Didn't Play The Cricket Expected Of Us #WorldCupT20 #TeamIndia https://t.co/AV1qPC2mpP 6 days ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI The Future Is Great For Us: Harmanpreet Kaur After Losing WT20 WC 2020 Final Despite facing the thrashing defeat in… https://t.co/NDx9svd99X 6 days ago

mid_day

mid-day Women's #WT20 L #HarmanpreetKaur: Knew We Had To Win Them All @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen @T20WorldCup… https://t.co/uwQP7qX742 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.