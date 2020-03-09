Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore awaiting some 'wristy work' from AB de Villiers

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore awaiting some 'wristy work' from AB de Villiers

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
In #AajKaTaazaBakar, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are eagerly waiting for South African superstar AB de Villiers to mesmerise fans in the upcoming VIVO Indian Premier League 13. De Villiers, commonly known as Mr. 360 degrees, was roped in by the RCB think tank in 2011. He has been one of the beacons of the IPL and cricket...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Bangaluru is home to Virat Kohli led IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.