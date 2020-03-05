Global  

PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audience

FOX Sports Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audienceThe PGA Tour has another nine-year media rights deal that sources tell The Associated Press is valued at more than $7 billion
PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audience

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour announced an expansive media rights deal Monday that brings ESPN back into the fold with its streaming service,...
Seattle Times

