Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations in jeopardy amid coronavirus fears

Daily Star Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations in jeopardy amid coronavirus fearsLiverpool could be forced to lift the Premier League trophy in an empty stadium if coronavirus fears lead to games being played behind closed doors
News video: Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury

Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury 01:36

 Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he trusts the Premier League as far as trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while also confirming goalkeeper Alisson will be out for at least a week with a hip injury.

Premier League Round Up: Liverpool close in on first title in 30 years [Video]Premier League Round Up: Liverpool close in on first title in 30 years

Liverpool are within two victories of their first league title in 30 years after a win against Bournemouth as second-placed Manchester City suffered a damaging defeat to rivals Manchester United.

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? [Video]Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the Golden Boot.

James Milner using Leeds relegation experience to fire Liverpool to Premier League title

James Milner using Leeds relegation experience to fire Liverpool to Premier League titleFormer Leeds ace James Milner is one of the most experienced members of the Liverpool squad with the Reds now just two wins from their maiden Premier League...
Jamie Carragher explains Liverpool title celebration plans he wants Reds fans to enjoy

Jamie Carragher explains Liverpool title celebration plans he wants Reds fans to enjoyLiverpool are closing in on the Premier League title and despite a slip up against Watford, Jamie Carragher is hoping the Reds go on to lift the trophy at...
ArthurAnpeeples

Arthur Peeples @ChampionsLeague @LFC I’m no fan of Suarez, but he played for an otherwise very average Liverpool team l and nearly… https://t.co/YHtwZQZAFw 31 seconds ago

iDestroii

哲雄 RT @empireofthekop: James Milner played 147 Premier League games for Manchester City. James Milner has played 145 Premier League games for… 38 seconds ago

Serhrah22

S.A🇬🇭💙🐦 RT @Football__Tweet: Liverpool officials are worried that the Premier League title could be celebrated in-front of an empty Anfield, due to… 48 seconds ago

TimmyBlaize2

Timmy_Blaize RT @JamesPearceLFC: Liverpool’s Champions Wall/Walk of Champions dilemma, the matchday coronavirus measures in place at Anfield to protect… 3 minutes ago

tigertonyboone

tonyboone RT @GeorgeOwxn: James Milner: I knew I made the right choice joining Liverpool. The fans are a different gravy, and I wouldn’t have had the… 5 minutes ago

10hanyy

'H' RT @LFCHistoryShow: James Milner: I knew I made the right choice joining Liverpool. The fans are a different gravy, and I wouldn’t have had… 5 minutes ago

redmextele

32 RT @lfc_allting: Liverpool are six points away from winning the Premier League title. https://t.co/hmWBjzqDGm 6 minutes ago

nattyroons

Captain Fantastic8 Liverpool can win Premier League title without playing another game this season:Premier League champions Manchester… https://t.co/TRN6UOn7q6 7 minutes ago

