Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations in jeopardy amid coronavirus fears

Arthur Peeples @ChampionsLeague @LFC I’m no fan of Suarez, but he played for an otherwise very average Liverpool team l and nearly… https://t.co/YHtwZQZAFw 31 seconds ago 哲雄 RT @empireofthekop: James Milner played 147 Premier League games for Manchester City. James Milner has played 145 Premier League games for… 38 seconds ago S.A🇬🇭💙🐦 RT @Football__Tweet: Liverpool officials are worried that the Premier League title could be celebrated in-front of an empty Anfield, due to… 48 seconds ago Timmy_Blaize RT @JamesPearceLFC: Liverpool’s Champions Wall/Walk of Champions dilemma, the matchday coronavirus measures in place at Anfield to protect… 3 minutes ago tonyboone RT @GeorgeOwxn: James Milner: I knew I made the right choice joining Liverpool. The fans are a different gravy, and I wouldn’t have had the… 5 minutes ago 'H' RT @LFCHistoryShow: James Milner: I knew I made the right choice joining Liverpool. The fans are a different gravy, and I wouldn’t have had… 5 minutes ago 32 RT @lfc_allting: Liverpool are six points away from winning the Premier League title. https://t.co/hmWBjzqDGm 6 minutes ago Captain Fantastic8 Liverpool can win Premier League title without playing another game this season:Premier League champions Manchester… https://t.co/TRN6UOn7q6 7 minutes ago