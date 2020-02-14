Global  

Bills sign Josh Norman

Pro Football Talk Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal

The Bills and cornerback Josh Norman have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with incentives that can reach $8 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Goalsncom

Goals News Buffalo Bills sign Josh Norman https://t.co/8bQOOgNQ5V https://t.co/PEwwM83Txf 3 minutes ago

CoachFrisina

Dan Frisina @la_potencia88 Bills sign Josh Norman on a one year “prove it” deal. Love it. With Tre on one side and with the arg… https://t.co/jmgmyBeeqo 6 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Buffalo Bills sign CB Josh Norman to 1-year contract (report) - National Football League News -… https://t.co/t2uyl9OjYP 7 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Report: Bills to Sign Josh Norman https://t.co/lNBSjRsAgp 8 minutes ago

sharonasports

sharon thorsland RT @ProFootballTalk: Bills sign Josh Norman https://t.co/3on70yRZNc 10 minutes ago

RyanTalbotBills

Ryan Talbot RT @MattParrino: The #Bills reportedly add Josh Norman to play opposite of Tre'Davious White in 2020 on a one-year deal. They'll see if t… 11 minutes ago

madcow251

The Process RT @WKBW: A report from the NFL Network says the Buffalo Bills have signed CB Josh Norman to a one-year deal. https://t.co/uaS6vAFqn0 14 minutes ago

Jinn_son

Jump Suit Jimmy #Bills sign Josh Norman to 1-year deal and everyone jumping on the band wagon https://t.co/lJwlXrfkrO 16 minutes ago

